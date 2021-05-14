$9M settlement for 2 men wrongfully sent to death row

McCollum and Brown were released from prison in 2014 after DNA evidence exonerated them. They were teenagers when they were accused in 1983 of the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in Red Springs in northern Robeson County.

The half brothers were originally questioned by police on the basis of a rumor that they might have been involved in the crime. The state then built its case against McCollum and Brown on the basis of confessions that law enforcement officers wrote out and had the half brothers sign. Both were convicted and sentenced to death on the basis of those confessions.

McCollum spent most of his 31 years in prison on death row, becoming North Carolina’s longest-serving death row inmate. Brown’s sentence was later changed to life in prison.

A Robeson County judge threw out their convictions in 2014 after DNA evidence pointed to another convicted murderer, Roscoe Artis, who in 1983 lived in a house next to where the victim in the McCollum-Brown case was found.

