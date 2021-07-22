911 call released in killing of mother, son in S. Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State police Thursday released the 911 call where a distraught lawyer reported that he found his wife and son shot to death at their South Carolina home six weeks after the still unsolved killings.

The seven-minute 911 call didn't include much new information about the deaths of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her son Paul Murdaugh, 22. They were shot multiple times on June 7 outside the family's home in Colleton County. No arrests have been made.

Alex Murdaugh immediately identified himself on the 911 call and told the operator his “wife and child have been shot" near dog kennels on his property.

“I've been up to it now. It's bad,” Murdaugh said.

During the 911 call, dogs could be heard barking in the background and Murdaugh sounded deeply upset and agitated. He told the operator several times that neither his son or wife was breathing.

The operator asked Murdaugh if anything was out of place. There was a brief pause before he answered "not particularly, really. No ma'am.”

Murdaugh has said he found the bodies after returning home from visiting his ill father for several hours.