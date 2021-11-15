9-year-old boy dies week after Astroworld crush; Biden, Xi meet today; NFL Week 10 recap

Today is Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. Let's get caught up.

Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:

TOP STORIES

9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush

HOUSTON (AP) — A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.

Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.

Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the Nov. 5 crush of fans during a performance by the festival's headliner, rapper Travis Scott.

He is the 10th person who attended the festival to die.

A complicated relationship: Biden and Xi prepare for meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping have slurped noodles together in Beijing. They've shared deep thoughts about the meaning of America during an exchange on the Tibetan plateau. They've gushed to U.S. business leaders about developing a sincere respect for each other.

The American president has held up his relationship with Xi as evidence of his heartfelt belief that good foreign policy starts with building strong personal relationships.

But as the two leaders prepare to hold their first presidential meeting on Monday, the troubled U.S.-China relationship is demonstrating that the power of one of Biden’s greatest professed strengths as a politician — the ability to connect — has its limits.

Unpredictable day: Wilson shut out for 1st time; Brady outplayed; Newton lifts Panthers

Russell Wilson was shut out for the first time in his career. Taylor Heinicke outplayed Tom Brady. Aaron Rodgers had fewer touchdowns than Cam Newton.

Another Sunday was filled with upsets and unpredictability.

For the second straight week, four teams with losing records beat clubs that entered in first place or tied for first. It started with Miami knocking off Baltimore on Thursday night. Washington defeated Tampa. Carolina routed Arizona. Minnesota edged the Chargers.

Even the Detroit Lions joined in on the surprises by avoiding a loss for the first time.

