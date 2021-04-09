9 Texans sue state AG Paxton for blocking users on Twitter

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Nine Texans have sued state Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming he blocked them on Twitter for criticizing him or his policies in comments responding to his tweets.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in federal court in Austin, asks a judge to declare Paxton's action unconstitutional and require him to unblock the plaintiffs and anyone else he has blocked because of their viewpoints.

The suit is the latest legal challenge to public officials who block constituents on social media, according to The Dallas Morning News.

“Attorney General Paxton is preventing Texans from exercising their First Amendment rights. He cannot bar them from directly expressing their criticisms of his policies and qualifications by blocking them on Twitter,” said Kate Huddleston, attorney for the ACLU of Texas, who is representing the plaintiffs.

The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which filed a similar lawsuit against then-President Donald Trump, has also joined the suit.