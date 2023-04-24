On this version of Hot off the Wire:
» A sheriff's office in Texas says nine teenagers were shot in a home at a prom after-party attended by hundreds.
» Foreign government have airlifted hundreds of diplomats and other citizens out of Sudan, and several governments have said more evacuations are possible if security conditions allow.
» Jury selection is set to begin in the federal death penalty trial of a truck driver accused of shooting to death 11 Jewish worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history.
» Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic” show.
» Len Goodman, an urbane long-serving judge on “Dancing with the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” has died aged 78.
People are also reading…
» Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheets, towels and kitchen gadgets — filed for bankruptcy protection, following years of dismal sales and losses and numerous failed turnaround plans.
» A growing number of developers are considering converting empty office towers into housing as part of an effort to revive struggling downtown business districts that emptied out during the pandemic.
» Donald Trump, stinging from a rebuke by the nation’s leading anti-abortion group, used a speech Saturday before influential evangelicals in Iowa to spotlight his actions as president to try to restrict abortion rights.
» One of the last two remaining survivors of the USS Arizona battleship, which sank during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, has died. Ken Potts was 102.
» A proposed Drug Enforcement Administration rule aimed at cracking down on prescriptions for dangerous drugs has spurred a backlash from dying patients and those who care for them.
» In sports, the defending NBA champs even their first-round playoff series, the Timberwolves stave off elimination, the Bruins roll over the Panthers, and the Astros and Pirates keep winning.
» In entertainment, “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continued to rack up coins at the box office, leading ticket sales for the third straight weekend, as the animation hit neared $1 billion after just 18 days in theaters.
Popular videos from the past week you may have missed
Watch a massive tornado form in Oklahoma, Russian cosmonauts took a spacewalk to relocate a radiator unit on the ISS, and more popular videos from the past week you may have missed.
AccuWeather's Reed Timmer is on the scene in Cole, Oklahoma as an extremely large tornado forms nearby.
Russian cosmonauts conducted a spacewalk while working with colleagues from both NASA and the ESA.
After thousands of hikers smashed flowers beneath their feet to see a famous 'superbloom' in recent years, a zipline now offers a way to view …
In Los Angeles, just ahead of the world premier or the very anticipated Barbie movie, fans can now visit the new “World of Barbie”, an immersi…
Did you wish to be a mermaid when you grew up? Now you can start your mermaid journey in New Zealand.
The largest ruby in the world to come to auction is expected to snatch over $30 million. Sotheby's previewed the world's largest ruby in Hong …
This video was captured in a carport in Asheville, North Carolina, where this man, one David Oppenheimer, was attempting to have a relaxing af…
Before humans ever step foot on an alien world, we first send robots to scope it out. Historically that’s meant sending devices like these, ca…
Falling water levels at Sau reservoir in the Catalonia region of Spain exposed the ruins of an 11th-century church in the usually submerged vi…
Crowds gathered in Australia to catch a glimpse of a solar eclipse that one viewer said was probably 'the most exciting minute that we've had …
Robotics and Mechanisms Laboratory of the University of California Los Angeles, have developed a humanoid size robot, the first of its kind, c…
French Harry Potter fans are rejoicing as a temporary exhibition opened on Friday to celebrate the world's most famous wizard and his universe.