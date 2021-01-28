9 retired nuns in Michigan die of COVID-19 in January

DETROIT (AP) — Nine Roman Catholic nuns in southern Michigan have died in January due to a COVID-19 outbreak at their retirement home, which had gone for months without a single case, officials said Thursday.

The women lived at the campus of the Adrian Dominican Sisters in Adrian, 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. They had been teachers, nurses and pastoral ministers before retiring to a life of “prayer and presence,” said Sister Patricia Siemen, leader of the religious order.

“Of course, our hearts are breaking," she said.

“We’re grieving, but we also know that we are not alone in this,” Siemen told The Associated Press. “We are not alone in the suffering of the world.”

COVID-19 has been cited in the deaths of dozens of retired or infirm nuns who lived in congregate settings in the U.S. Eight nuns in suburban Milwaukee died of virus complications in one week in December, including four in one day.

Twelve Adrian Dominican nuns have died in January, including nine because of COVID-19, Siemen said. They ranged in age from 79 to 97. The latest was Sister Helen Laier on Tuesday.