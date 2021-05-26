9 NYC jail workers charged in bribery-contraband scam

NEW YORK (AP) — Nine current and former New York City Department of Correction workers were arrested Wednesday on charges alleging they took cash bribes to smuggle items including razor blades, drugs and alcohol into city jails in the last two years.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said the workers accepted thousands of dollars in bribes.

"This alleged activity violated the defendants’ duties, and endangered the inmates they were charged to supervise and guard,” Strauss said in a release.

Seven individuals, ranging in age from 25 to 60, were arrested in New York, one in Pennsylvania and one in Virginia based on indictments returned against seven men and two women in Manhattan federal court.

Authorities alleged that one defendant pocketed over $40,000 in bribes between June 2019 and September 2020.

Department of Investigation Commissioner Margaret Garnett said the documents describing how guards and other employees, the majority working at the Rikers Island jail complex, were engaging in contraband smuggling and bribery “reflect the pernicious and damaging impact of corruption.”