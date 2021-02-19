9 more convictions tossed in infamous Chicago police scandal

Like dozens of others at Ida B. Wells Homes, Newman eventually crossed paths with Watts. In a sworn affidavit, Newman said he was leaving his sister’s apartment in 2006 when Watts and another officer stopped Newman and searched him for drugs. Newman said he was not doing anything illegal and was not carrying drugs. He told the officers about the involvement with the NPR documentaries and said he was bound for college.

Watts reached reached above the frame of a hallway door and produced a baggie of drugs, according to Newman, who was charged with felony manufacturing, delivery and possession of cocaine. After telling his attorney that he’d been framed, Newman followed his lawyer's advice and pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to two years probation.

What Watts and his tactical unit did to residents and drug dealers at the housing project stands as one of the largest scandals in the Chicago Police Department’s history. Foxx’s office said it is continuing to review cases.

Watts was involved with about 1,000 cases perhaps 500 convictions over an eight-year period that ended in 2012, according to Joshua Tepfer, an attorney for Newman.