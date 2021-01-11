9 days out: What Biden's Cabinet picks say about how he plans to govern

But many nominees may face unprecedented levels of scrutiny as they work to dig their departments out of both the erosion in public trust in government and an erosion of morale from within. Many department budgets and staff were gutted during the Trump administration.

That hollowing out is part of why it's so important for Biden to choose seasoned veterans for his Cabinet, according to Eric Schultz, a former senior White House adviser.

"One of the problems that Biden faces that Obama did not in 2009 is how the Trump administration has treated federal agencies and departments," he said. "Rebuilding — just, operationally — these agencies, to get that back up and running, is going to take a lot of work. So it wouldn't make sense to put in a bunch of newbies."

They'll also have to navigate demands from progressives looking for major changes from leaders at agencies ranging from the the Department of Homeland Security to the Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department. Many of them will be on the front lines of addressing a pandemic that's killed more than 371,000 people in the United States, while taking action on the issues of race and inequality and climate change that have prompted national movements for change in recent years.