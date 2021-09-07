9/11 museum to retool its research rules after criticism

Indeed, at least two researchers have balked at the rules while seeking interviews in the last few years, said Chanin, who said the museum agreed to the interviews anyway and began reconsidering the policy after the latest scholarly objection came this summer.

Then an attorney for two filmmakers who gave a trove of 9/11-related video to the museum — but later made a critical documentary about it — accused it in an Aug. 13 letter of “restricting free historic research, exploration and use.”

“We don’t think there should be any restrictions on what people publish,” filmmaker Steven Rosenbaum said in an interview.

He and his wife and co-director, Pamela Yoder, tangled with the museum this year over its objections to their documentary, “The Outsider.” While the museum's review of their film was negotiated separately from the research rules, Rosenbaum argues that both show the institution wants “to control the story” of 9/11.

“There's a fact pattern here that’s really troubling," he said, for “the place where America remembers this story and investigates it.”