9/11 Museum acquires prayer bench used by Rev. Mychal Judge

A new home for the devotional furniture item became necessary once more with the nuns' impending move, so Sister Teresa Irene called Sept. 11 museum officials to see if they were interested.

“We’ve been stewards of this for five years,” Sister Teresa Irene said on Sunday. “I think it’s important that it be in a place where it will be appreciated.”

Amy Weinstein, senior curator of the museum, said the bench is a natural fit for the collection of the museum, which seeks to tell the stories of the victims of the terrorist attacks.

“It resonated with me immediately,” said Weinstein, who traveled with collections manager David Burnhauser to pick the bench up on Sunday.

“When you look at it you can see how well used it was,” Weinstein said. “Some of the leather is cracked. It’s really very visually powerful, but very quiet and unasssuing also.”

Weinstein said the bench will be cataloged and added to the museum's online database, where virtual visitors will be able to see it, and will be on physical display at some point. “I’m optimistic that the public will be able to see it at some point but I can’t say when,” she said.