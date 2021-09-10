9/11 fallout includes decades of worry about toxic WTC dust

Many first responders who developed a chronic cough later had it fade, or disappear entirely, but others have shown little improvement.

About 9% of firefighters exposed to the dust still report a persistent cough, according to Fire Department research. About 22% report experiencing shortness of breath. About 40% still have chronic sinus problems or acid reflux.

On the encouraging side, doctors say their worst fears about a possible wave of deadly 9/11 cancers haven’t come true. Not yet, at least.

Nearly 24,000 people exposed to trade center dust have gotten cancer, but for the most part it has been at rates in line with the general public. Rates of a few specific types of cancer have been found to be modestly elevated, but researchers say that could be due to more cases being caught in medical monitoring programs.

“We really don’t have the tremendous elevations in cancer I was afraid of,” says Dr. Michael Crane, director of the World Trade Center health clinic at Mount Sinai.

One study showed that cancer mortality rates have actually been lower among city firefighters and paramedics exposed to Trade Center dust than for most Americans, possibly because frequent medical screenings.