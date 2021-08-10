$86M to California couple upheld in Monsanto pesticide case

Bayer said it would replace the herbicide’s main ingredient, glyphosate, with an unspecified active ingredient, subject to federal and state approval, while continuing to sell Roundup with glyphosate for farm use.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer, an arm of the World Health Organization, classified glyphosate as a probable cause of human cancer in 2015. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and most regulatory bodies in Europe say it can be used safely.

The appeals court said there was evidence, which the jury was entitled to believe, that Monsanto had failed to conduct proper studies for the EPA on the safety of the herbicide and that the company’s scientists had “ghost-written” reports in the names of purportedly independent researchers.

In a statement Monday, Bayer said it disagreed with the ruling and was reviewing its options.

“We continue to stand strongly behind the safety of Roundup, a position supported by four decades of extensive science and the assessments of leading health regulators worldwide that support its safe use,” the company said.

Bayer has agreed to pay $10 billion to settle thousands of lawsuits that have already been filed in state and federal courts.

