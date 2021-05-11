8 years for dad of Saints 'super fan' in charity, drug case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man whose seriously ill son gained fame in New Orleans for his devotion to the Saints football team was sentenced to eight years in prison Tuesday for drug trafficking and for fraudulently capitalizing on his son's illness with a phony charity.

Jordy Robertson, 37, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Robertson is the father of Jarrius Robertson, whose boisterous enthusiasm for the Saints and unbridled optimism while fighting a rare liver disease, won the hearts of team members and fans.

Jarrius has been often described as a Saints “super fan” in local media. Amid the publicity, which included an appearance at the ESPYs, Jordy Robertson established a charity to raise money for his son’s liver transplant. But prosecutors said the child’s expenses had been covered by Medicaid and the hospital.

Prosecutors said Jordy Robertson also continued to raise money through his “It Takes Lives to Save Lives” charity, purportedly to raise awareness about organ transplants for children. But he used the money for himself.