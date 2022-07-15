 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

8-year-old shot, killed by his 5-year-old brother in 'tragic accident,' Arkansas sheriff says

  • Updated
  • 0

An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed by his 5-year-old brother Thursday in what Arkansas authorities believe was an accidental shooting.

"This is a tragic incident that could have been avoided. I can't emphasize strongly enough that guns need to be well secured and kept out of the hands and away from children at all times," Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

"Gun owners that do not properly secure their firearms are just one split second away from one of these tragedies happening in their home," he said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The shooting, at a residence on the outskirts of Pine Bluff, remains under investigation, the sheriff's office said. Pine Bluff, a city of around 40,000 residents, is 44 miles south of Little Rock.

People are also reading…

The Arkansas Department of Human Services was notified of the shooting and arrived at the home to help assess the children's welfare in the home. The boy's body will be transferred to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy, the sheriff's office said.

There have been at least 126 unintentional shootings by children in the US this year-- taking the lives of 55 people and wounding 78 others, according to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. Last year saw at least 392 unintentional shootings by children, which resulted in 163 people killed and 248 injured.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

Ivana Trump, the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother to his oldest children, has died in New York City. She was 73. People familiar with the matter tell The Associated Press that police are investigating whether she fell accidentally down the stairs at her home. The people spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity. Ivana Trump was a Czech-born ski racer and businesswoman who with Donald Trump formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s. They had a messy, public divorce after he met his next wife, Marla Maples. But Ivana had recently been on good terms with her former husband.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US President Biden meets Palestinian leader ahead of Saudi visit

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News