 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

8 takeaways from Biden's first year as president

  • 0
Biden One Year

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after arriving on the South Lawn of the White House, on Feb. 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Joe Biden's long arc in public life has always had one final ambition: to sit behind the Resolute Desk of the Oval Office. 

He achieved it — albeit, at 78, as the oldest person to assume the presidency. After the turbulence and chaos of his predecessor, Donald Trump, Biden was seen by voters as one who could restore a sense of normalcy and a reassuring tone to the White House.

But Biden also found out, as all his predecessors have, that events beyond his control would shape his time in office and the public's assessment of him.

Takeaways from The Associated Press' White House team on Biden's first year as president:

***

PODCAST

***

MORE COVERAGE OF BIDEN'S FIRST YEAR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hong Kong to euthanize at least 2,000 animals after 11 test positive for COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News