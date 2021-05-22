8 men being ordained into Roman Catholic priesthood

BOSTON (AP) — Cardinal Seán O’Malley is ordaining eight men into the Roman Catholic priesthood on Saturday.

Six priests are being ordained at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the Archdiocese of Boston. Two priests are being ordained for the Diocese of Kumbakonam, India, but will serve in the Archdiocese of Boston for a period of time before returning to their home diocese, according to a statement from the archdiocese.

The ordination Mass that begins at 10 a.m. will air on the CatholicTV Network

“As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, we are reminded of the dedicated priests who guided their parishes through the unprecedented challenges of the past year," O'Malley said in a statement. “The priests we ordain this week will begin their ministry with the support of the people of God and confidence in the enduring presence of Christ. Our Archdiocese is blessed by their response to the Lord’s call to service.”

