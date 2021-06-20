8 kids in youth van among the 12 lives lost to Claudette

Gulley had worked with children for years, beginning when she and her husband were house parents at the ranch for seven years.

“During those years, there have been 74 girls that have come through our house and called us mom and dad,” she told the Opelika-Auburn News in August 2019. She said she then became a relief parent, working on fundraising and being involved in the community, before she became the ranch director.

“My heart goes out to the loved ones of all who perished,” Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement.

Top winds from Claudette remained near 30 mph (45 kph) on Sunday. National Hurricane Center forecasters predicted it would strengthen back to tropical storm status Monday over eastern North Carolina before heading out to sea in the Atlantic Ocean.

The center of Claudette’s disorganized circulation was located about 80 miles (128.75 kilometers) west of Columbia, South Carolina. It was moving east-northeast at 17 mph (28 kph), the National Hurricane Center said.

Aside from rainy weather, it seemed to be business as usual along North Carolina’s Outer Banks on Sunday.