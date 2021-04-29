8 indicted in alcohol-related death after fraternity party

The eight men indicted range in age from 19 to 23. Their relation to the fraternity wasn’t immediately clear.

Attorneys for Foltz’s family called the charges “one step in the right direction,” but said government and university leaders must do more to end hazing.

“How many injuries and deaths will it take for people in positions of power to do the right thing?” attorneys Rex Elliott and Sean Alto said in an emailed statement on behalf of the family. “We demand zero tolerance.”

The university expelled the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity in early April after charging it with violating six code of conduct rules.

A message seeking comment was left with the Pi Kappa Alpha International Fraternity. It had said in a statement following Foltz’s death that it has “a zero-tolerance policy” on substance abuse, bullying and hazing and would not defend or condone any dangerous behavior.

In a letter to the fraternity chapter’s president, the university said it found that new members who attended the party were blindfolded and taken into a basement while being yelled at and pushed in an attempt to disorient them.

They were then given alcohol and encouraged to drink, the letter said.