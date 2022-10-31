8 days to go: GOP rallies behind 'risky' candidates; Biden talks windfall tax; Michigan gov race tightens

There are 8 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, video from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus.
STORY OF THE DAY
Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky
ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”
“I’m here for one reason, and that’s to make sure Don Bolduc is the next U.S. senator," Rick Scott, a Florida senator and chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told dozens of voters on Sunday gathered inside an Atkinson, New Hampshire, community center.
“Here's a guy who’s a true patriot,” Scott said as he introduced Bolduc, a retired Army general. "He served his country. He believes. He cares.”
ELECTION IN FOCUS: MICHIGAN
In one of the country's premier battleground states, a last-ditch effort from Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has helped her pull closer with incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon, who has never held elected office before, went silent across the state after draining her resources in the Republican primary, but two prime-time debates and help from the Republican Governors Association are making the race increasingly competitive. It remains to be seen whether the late push will be enough to help Dixon overcome attack ads that defined her early on. Whitmer has incumbency and a multimillion-dollar campaign fund on her side.
Real Clear Politics polling average: Gretchen Whitmer (D) 48.8%, Tudor Dixon (R) 45.5%
WE EXPLAIN
To ensure dead people's ballots aren't counted, election officials regularly use death records to update voter registration files. They may also check for voter deaths through other means, such as coordinating with motor vehicle departments, searching for published obituaries or processing letters from the deceased person’s estate. Signature verification and voter fraud laws create additional safeguards against voters who try to impersonate someone else. After the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump and his allies claimed thousands of votes had been cast fraudulently on behalf of dead voters, even naming specific deceased people whose ballots were supposedly counted. These claims were found to be false.
