 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

8 days to go: GOP rallies behind 'risky' candidates; Biden talks windfall tax; Michigan gov race tightens

  • 0

There are 8 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, video from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus.

STORY OF THE DAY

Election 2022

FILE - Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., left, listens as Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., speaks during a campaign stop for Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Oct. 11, 2022, in Carrollton, Ga.

Confident GOP unifies behind candidates once seen as risky

ATKINSON, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire’s Republican governor described Don Bolduc as a “conspiracy theory extremist” just two months ago. But now, a week before Election Day, Gov. Chris Sununu is vowing to support him. And the leader of the GOP's campaign to retake the U.S. Senate stood at Bolduc's side over the weekend and called him “a true patriot.”

“I’m here for one reason, and that’s to make sure Don Bolduc is the next U.S. senator," Rick Scott, a Florida senator and chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told dozens of voters on Sunday gathered inside an Atkinson, New Hampshire, community center.

People are also reading…

“Here's a guy who’s a true patriot,” Scott said as he introduced Bolduc, a retired Army general. "He served his country. He believes. He cares.”

Full story here:

***

MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE

***

WATCH

For the first time in North Carolina history, the number of registered unaffiliated voters outnumber both Democrats and Republicans. And that makes the races for U.S. Senate and a key congressional district even tighter in the closelydivided state. Three-term Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd is vying with former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, for the Senate seat being vacated by a retiring Richard Burr. Burr is a Republican. GOP newcomer Bo Hines is competing with state Sen. Wiley Nickel, a criminal defense attorney, for the redrawn 13th House District seat. Neither candidate currently lives in the district. David McLennan, a political science professor at Meredith College, says this election has been harder to read than usual. McLennan, director of the Meredith Poll, says the vast number of unaffiliated voters, approaching 40 percent of the total electorate, are more moderate than their Democratic and Republican counterparts. Budd has characterized Beasley as soft on violent criminals and has tried to tie her to the inflation under President Joe Biden. Beasley notes that Budd voted not to certify Biden's 2020 victory, and that he supports a nationwide abortion ban. Both Budd and Hines have been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

***

ELECTION IN FOCUS: MICHIGAN

Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race

Late push by Dixon helps tighten Michigan governor's race

In one of the country's premier battleground states, a last-ditch effort from Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has helped her pull closer with incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Dixon, who has never held elected office before, went silent across the state after draining her resources in the Republican primary, but two prime-time debates and help from the Republican Governors Association are making the race increasingly competitive. It remains to be seen whether the late push will be enough to help Dixon overcome attack ads that defined her early on. Whitmer has incumbency and a multimillion-dollar campaign fund on her side.

Real Clear Politics polling average: Gretchen Whitmer (D) 48.8%, Tudor Dixon (R) 45.5%

***

PODCAST

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

***

WE EXPLAIN

How do states ensure dead people’s ballots aren’t counted?

How do states ensure dead people’s ballots aren’t counted?

To ensure dead people's ballots aren't counted, election officials regularly use death records to update voter registration files. They may also check for voter deaths through other means, such as coordinating with motor vehicle departments, searching for published obituaries or processing letters from the deceased person’s estate.  Signature verification and voter fraud laws create additional safeguards against voters who try to impersonate someone else. After the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump and his allies claimed thousands of votes had been cast fraudulently on behalf of dead voters, even naming specific deceased people whose ballots were supposedly counted. These claims were found to be false.

***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Twitter to start charging $20 a month for verification

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News