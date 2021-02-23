8 Cubans rescued after makeshift boat capsizes near Florida

MIAMI (AP) — Six men and two pregnant women from Cuba have been rescued off the Florida coast after their makeshift boat capsized following 16 days at sea, the latest in a series of U.S. interdictions of Cubans in distress, authorities said Tuesday.

The capsize and interdiction was captured on video Sunday by authorities, whose rescues of the past few weeks appear to follow a rise in Cuban refugees seeking to reach the United States.

The Coast Guard said that 114 Cuban migrants were interdicted between October 2019 and September 2020 by the agency and other U.S. law enforcement forces. Since October 2020, more than 90 Cuban migrants have been interdicted, according to the agency.

It was not immediately clear whether the apparent uptick has been due to deteriorating economic conditions in Cuba or some other reason such as migrants expecting changes in immigration policy under the new Democratic administration of President Joe Biden.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said it received reports of a distressed vessel floating near the shore in Waveland Beach, north of West Palm Beach, Sunday after sunset.