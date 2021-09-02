$750K bond set for man charged in grandson's beating death

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bond was set at $750,000 cash Thursday for a Milwaukee man accused of fatally bludgeoning his 12-year-old grandson whom he accused of stealing his money.

A criminal complaint alleges that Andrez Martina, 54, used a sledgehammer, mallet and coat rack to beat Andre Smith II for up to 90 minutes on Sunday before the boy was pronounced dead at a Milwaukee hospital. The cause of death is listed as multiple blunt force injuries to the head.

Martina is charged in Milwaukee County with five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and physical abuse of a child with repeated acts causing death. His public defender, Stephen Sargent, did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The attack was witnessed by Martina’s mother, who is disabled and could not intervene, according to the complaint, and by Andre’s 8-year-old brother, who suffered a broken finger and bruising.

Martina told police he awoke about 3 a.m. to find his wallet open and money missing. Andre denied taking the money and turned his pockets inside out to show they were empty, according to the complaint.