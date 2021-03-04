7-year-old Alabama girl runs lemonade stand to help fund her own brain surgery

Yet Liza wanted to help, and she has. Her little stand has made more than $12,000 in a few days — nearly all through donations.

"She likes being part of the team. This is something she can really take ownership of," Scott said.

While Liza's story has warmed plenty of hearts, some are outraged over the idea that a child facing brain surgery would feel a need to raise funds for her own care. The story is yet another sign that the U.S. health system is broken beyond repair and driving families into bankruptcy, critics say.

Despite having good insurance through the popular bakery she runs with her father, Elizabeth Scott could quickly see that she was still going to be responsible for some "pretty exorbitant" expenses. So, she also set up an online fundraiser.

"Just one week in the hospital and the ambulance rides is more than my monthly salary, and that's without the surgery and travel expenses," she said. "I can't fund that by myself, and we have a business to support."

Friends, family and others who have been touched by Liza's story have already donated more than $300,000.

A bubbly little girl who likes Barbie dolls, dressing up — and lemonade — Liza hadn't shown any signs of major health problems until Jan. 30, her mom said.