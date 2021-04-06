7 shot in Chicago as gunfire erupts during sidewalk fight

CHICAGO (AP) — Seven people were shot and wounded in a Chicago neighborhood in a burst of gun violence during what's shaping up to be one of the city's most violent years in memory, police said.

The seven were involved in a fight on the sidewalk when shots were fired about 11:10 p.m. Monday in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, police said. A 39-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition after she was shot in the arm and abdomen, police said.

Five men were hospitalized in fair condition, while another person was in good condition after walking into a hospital in the Cook County suburb of Harvey with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning and detectives were investigating.

The shooting comes amid recent violence in the city. The day before, on Easter Sunday, separate shootings across Chicago left seven people dead and at least 10 more with gunshot wounds.