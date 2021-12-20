 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by The State Training School
spotlight AP

7 people, including 3 children, found dead in a Minnesota home

  • Updated
  • 0

Police discovered four adults and three children dead in a home in South Moorhead, Minnesota, home Saturday night.

The relationship between the seven victims was not released, and police are still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatalities, the Moorhead Police Department said in a statement to CNN affiliate KVRR.

Family members were conducting a welfare check when they discovered the bodies and called 911, CNN affiliate KARE reported. There were no signs of forced entry or violence at the home, according to KVRR.

All seven victims have been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office, where their causes of death will be determined, police said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that victim identifications will be released at a later time.

People are also reading…

Moorhead is in Clay County, just across the Red River from Fargo, North Dakota.

***

IN OTHER NEWS TODAY:

This morning's top headlines: Monday, Dec. 20

Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says
National
AP

Moderna booster shot increases antibody levels against Omicron, company says

  • By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
  • Updated
  • 0

Biotechnology company Moderna announced Monday that preliminary data suggests its half-dose booster shot increased antibody levels against Omicron compared with the levels seen when a fully vaccinated person does not receive a booster -- and a larger-sized dose of the booster increases antibody levels even more.

Closing arguments set for officer who killed Daunte Wright
National
AP

Closing arguments set for officer who killed Daunte Wright

  • By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Closing arguments are set for Monday in the manslaughter trial of the suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright as he tried to drive away from a traffic stop.

Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case
Technology
AP

Jurors begin to weigh evidence in Elizabeth Holmes' case

  • By MICHAEL LIEDTKE - AP Technology Writer
  • Updated
  • 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The jurors now responsible for assessing 11 charges of fraud and conspiracy against former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes are scheduled to begin their first full day of deliberations Monday. They have plenty of evidence to review after a three-month trial that captivated Silicon Valley.

CNN's Laura James contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Deceptive videos link young athlete deaths to COVID shots

Misleading anti-vaccine videos co-opt tragic deaths of young athletes to spread misinformation. One mother, Julie West, questioned whether those behind the videos consider painful truths endured by grieving parents. Find her son's real story here.

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraqi carpenter turns her hobby into business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News