 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

7 people hurt when amusement park train derails in Missouri

  • Updated
  • 0

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Seven people suffered what were described as minor injuries after an amusement park train derailed in Branson, Missouri.

The derailment happened Wednesday evening at Silver Dollar City. Six patrons and one employee were taken by ambulance to hospitals after the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed, the amusement park said in a statement.

Stone County Emergency Management Director Tom Martin said three cars derailed, falling onto their side. Martin said no one appeared to have any broken bones or other serious injuries.

The train takes passengers on a 20-minute ride through the countryside, a ride interrupted by a pretend train robbery, according to Silver Dollar City's website.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the accident.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's why you're afraid of the dark

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News