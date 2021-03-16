7 killed in 3 massage parlor shootings near Atlanta, Ga.

Shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors have left seven people dead, many of them Asian women, authorities said Tuesday.

Three people were killed and two others injured at a massage parlor in Cherokee County late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

Shortly after, shootings at two Atlanta massage parlors that are across the street from each other left four dead. Police did not say whether they believe the Atlanta shootings were connected to the one in Cherokee County, which is about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Authorities were searching for a suspect seen driving a dark-colored SUV that pulled up to the Cherokee County business.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jay Baker confirmed the deaths and said three people have been transported to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Baker told WXIA-TV that it was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

It appears that five of the victims were shot inside a business, Cherokee County sheriff's Capt. Jay Baker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The suspect was captured by surveillance video pulling up to the business around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, minutes before the shooting, authorities said.