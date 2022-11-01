7 days to go: Biden calls DeSantis 'Trump incarnate'; Wisconsin senate race heats up; Libertarian ends Arizona Senate bid

There are 7 days until polls close on Election Day. Here's what to know, including the top stories of the day, video from the campaign trail, the latest polls and key races in focus.
STORY OF THE DAY
Biden tears into GOP, labels DeSantis ‘Trump incarnate'
Energized and campaigning hard, President Joe Biden tore into Republican proposals to undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare on Tuesday in Florida — and slammed GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis as “Donald Trump incarnate.”
In a final-week sprint for Democrats before Election Day, Biden will campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday. By many accounts, Democratic control of Congress and several statehouses is in peril, and Biden is trying to stem that tide.
People are also reading…
In Florida, a state famously popular among retirees, he focused on federal programs for elderly people and the less well-to-do. He declared that the current crop of GOP candidates “ain’t your father’s Republican party" and said that he prayed God would deliver his opponents “some enlightenment."
Full story here:
***
MORE ELECTION 2022 COVERAGE
***
WATCH
***
SENATE IN FOCUS: WISCONSIN
Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Democrat Mandela Barnes are honing closing arguments in a Wisconsin race that could be critical in which party controls the U.S. Senate. That means returning to the same themes of the past few months. Johnson is highlighting inflation and crime. The issues look potent for Republicans in a midterm election with a Democrat in the White House. And he is not running away from provocative statements like stopping guaranteed funding for Social Security and Medicare. Barnes accuses Johnson of peddling in conspiracy theories and notes his attempt to deliver fake electors to former Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6, 2021.
Real Clear Politics polling average: Ron Johnson (R) 50.8%, Mandela Barnes (D) 47.5%
***
PODCAST
***
WE EXPLAIN
Whether a state requires voters to request an absentee ballot or participates in universal mail-in voting, all ballots cast by mail or dropped off at a drop box are vetted to ensure their legitimacy. The ballots are logged when sent out and turned in, checked against registration and, in many cases, checked against voter signatures on file to ensure the voter assigned to the ballot is the one who cast it. Different states have different ballot verification protocols, ranging from a signature only to submitting a copy of your ID with the ballot. Though claims of voter fraud are widespread, research shows it is exceedingly rare.
***