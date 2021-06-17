$6M settlement after 'KKK' deputies sued for excessive force

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff’s office has agreed to a $6 million settlement in a lawsuit in which six families accused the department of a pattern of using excessive force doled out by deputies who had allegedly referred to themselves as the “KKK,” an attorney said Thursday.

Raleigh-based attorney Robert Zaytoun announced the settlement with the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office on behalf of the plaintiffs, WRAL reported. Zaytoun, who said the department's insurer will pay the settlement, didn’t respond to a phone call seeking additional comment on Thursday.

The families sued four deputies, Sheriff Wayne Coats and former Sheriff Larry Rollins in November 2016. The lawsuit was filed by the family of John David Livingston, who was shot and killed by a Harnett County deputy after refusing to allow a warrantless search of his home in 2015.