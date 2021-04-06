'60 Minutes' faces backlash for story on Florida vaccine rollout

Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner offered a similar sentiment in a Monday statement.

"I watched the '60 Minutes' segment on Palm Beach County last night and feel compelled to issue this statement," Kerner said.

Kerner accused "60 Minutes" of reporting "intentionally false" information, saying that the program knew DeSantis had met with him and that the county had been the entity to request "to expand the state's partnership with Publix."

Publix also issued a statement to criticize the assertion, but the supermarket chain did not mention "60 Minutes" by name.

"The irresponsible suggestion that there was a connection between campaign contributions made to Governor DeSantis and our willingness to join other pharmacies in support of the state's vaccine distribution efforts is absolutely false and offensive," Publix said Monday.

In a Monday afternoon statement, DeSantis' office said, "Florida partnered with Publix because they were ready to administer the vaccine in their pharmacies in a matter of days, whereas other pharmacies were not ready."