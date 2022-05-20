6 surprising things about bees on World Bee Day

There is a lot to love about bees.

They are crucial to growing many of our favorite and healthiest foods as they move pollen from plant to plant, pollinating more than a hundred fruits and vegetables including strawberries, potatoes and apples.

Unfortunately, many bee species are under threat as a result of changes in land use, pesticides, intensive agriculture and climate change -- but there are steps you can take to help them thrive.

In honor of World Bee Day on May 20, here are six surprising things you might not know about nature's hardest-working pollinators.

This story was first published in 2021. It has been updated. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0