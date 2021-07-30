6 people test positive for COVID-19 after Caribbean cruise

Six passengers who sailed on a Royal Caribbean ship tested positive for COVID-19 near the end of their cruise and were immediately quarantined, the company said Friday.

The passengers – four adults and two minors – were on the Adventure of the Seas ship for a 7-day trip that left the Bahamas last Saturday and returned on Friday, said Royal Caribbean spokeswoman Lyan Sierra-Caro. They were tested Thursday while the ship was at sea.

The adults were all vaccinated against COVID-19, Sierra-Caro said, and one has mild symptoms of the virus while the other three do not. They were not traveling together.

The two minors -- who were in the same group but not traveling with any of the four adults who tested positive -- were not vaccinated and were not showing symptoms, the spokeswoman said.

All six are American citizens, Sierra-Cano said. They were quarantined and people traveling with them were traced and tested negative, she said.

Sierra-Cano said the six passengers would fly back to the U.S. on private transportation at Royal Caribbean's expense and won't need to quarantine in the Bahamas.