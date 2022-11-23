 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 killed in Virginia Walmart shooting; 49 million Americans will travel by car; Tuesday's sports highlights | Hot off the Wire podcast

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

On the latest version of Hot off the Wire:

  • Police say a shooter opened fire at a busy Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, leaving six people dead. The assailant is also dead.
  • AAA predicts that nearly 49 million people will travel by car, and 4.5 million will fly between Wednesday and Sunday.
  • In sports, there were no changes in the College Football Playoff rankings, the shorthanded Sixers got a win and the Brewers traded their starting right fielder.

Watch Now: World Cup players protest human rights violations, and more of today's top videos

Protests overshadowed play at the first full day of matches at the FIFA World Cup, an amazing discovery was made in Egypt, and more of today's top videos.

World Cup players take human rights protests to the field
World

World Cup players take human rights protests to the field

  • Updated
  • 0

Protest overshadowed play at the first full day of matches at the FIFA World Cup, with England’s team members taking a knee to protest discrim…

Take a look at this amazing discovery in Egypt
World

Take a look at this amazing discovery in Egypt

  • 0

Cairo is old news… Saqqara is where the archeology is at.

Ukraine prosecutor says four suspected Russian torture sites found in Kherson
World

Ukraine prosecutor says four suspected Russian torture sites found in Kherson

  • Updated
  • 0

Ukrainian police and prosecutors have identified four places in Kherson where they suspect Russian forces tortured people before abandoning th…

Scottish man mistakes odd worm for alien lifeform
World

Scottish man mistakes odd worm for alien lifeform

  • 0

A local man in Scotland thought he came across an alien lifeform. Yair Ben-Dor has more.

Mourners gather at memorial for victims of shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado
National

Mourners gather at memorial for victims of shooting at LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado

  • Updated
  • 0

Mourners gather at a makeshift memorial in Colorado Springs after five people were killed in a shooting at an LGBTQ+ nightclub.

Christmas lights on the Champs-Élysées kick off holiday season in Paris
National

Christmas lights on the Champs-Élysées kick off holiday season in Paris

  • Updated
  • 0

Christmas lights shine on the streets of Paris, kicking off the holiday season. But this year, the festivities will be cut short to save energy.

Massive village built for soccer fans in Qatar
World

Massive village built for soccer fans in Qatar

  • Updated
  • 0

A night's stay will run soccer fans about $200 a night.

Architects design amazing floating sauna in Sweden
World

Architects design amazing floating sauna in Sweden

  • Updated
  • 0

It can travel at a speed of five knots and is bespoke built to enjoy saunas and entertain guests in the beautiful nature of the Stockholm arch…

