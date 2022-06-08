 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Haitian men in Florida for Special Olympics go missing

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Six men who came to central Florida as part of the Haitian delegation for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games have gone missing, according to a sheriff's office.

No foul play is suspected and detectives are investigating their disappearance as an isolated event, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

The men, ranging in age from 18 to 32, were involved with a soccer team. They were last seen Monday near the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, where some of the competitions are being held, the sheriff's office said.

They had turned in the room keys for their lodging and left behind their belongings and personal bags, according to the sheriff's office.

According to Special Olympics organizers, five of the men are not Special Olympics athletes, and one is an adult with an intellectual disability, WKMG reported.

