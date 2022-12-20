6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California; tens of thousands without power

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake shook Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, according to the US Geological Survey, and thousands are without power in its wake.

The quake, recorded at 2:34 a.m. PT, was centered in the Pacific just off the coast, about 7.5 miles from the coastal Humboldt County city of Ferndale, the survey said. That's about a 20-mile drive southwest of Eureka and a 280-mile drive northwest of Sacramento.

Most homes and businesses in Humboldt County were without power early Tuesday. About 60,000 outages were reported, out of 99,000 customers tracked in the county, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

That was a big one. Power is now out in #ferndaleca. House is a mess. #earthquake pic.twitter.com/YEmcv1Urhp — Caroline Titus (@caroline95536) December 20, 2022

The quake spilled a number of items to the floor of Caroline Titus' Ferndale-area home, video she posted to Twitter shows. "This was a big one. Power is out now. House is a big mess," Titus wrote.

More than a dozen smaller quakes -- as powerful as a 4.6 magnitude -- struck the area afterward, the survey reported.

No current tsunami threat is associated with the quake, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said.

This story will be updated.

