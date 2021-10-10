6.1 magnitude earthquake rattles Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of the Big Island in Hawaii on Sunday, rattling residents and causing items to fall off shelves.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a depth of nearly 11 miles (17 kilometers).

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said there is no tsunami threat.

Residents of Oahu reported feeling the shaking.

No injuries were immediately reported.

