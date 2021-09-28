$5B conservation plan offers new approach, but faces hurdles

The Earth Fund will be looking to work with groups like that. “The most important things in the world that need doing cannot be done by large organizations,” says Andrew Steer, CEO of the Bezos Earth Fund. “They will be done by many, sometimes hundreds, sometimes even thousands of smaller groups.”

The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, a contributor to this effort, has already been supporting indigenous communities in the Amazon. The areas managed by Indigenous communities fared better during the fires in the Amazon than other areas, says Aileen Lee, the program officer in charge of the foundation’s Environmental Conservation Program. The foundation funding not only helped conserve those areas so they continued to help absorb carbon and promote biodiversity, but they also were more resilient to the effects of climate change, she says.

Bloomberg Philanthropies, another contributor to the $5 billion effort, already works closely with local governments and some Indigenous communities to help conserve ocean ecosystems, says Melissa Wright, who leads Bloomberg’s Vibrant Oceans Initiative. It collaborated with mayors and other local leaders in Brazil, Indonesia, Micronesia, the Philippines, and other places. The foundation helps with data tracking and scientific research and helps with policy development so these communities can establish marine protections.