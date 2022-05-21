A behemoth alligator in Florida enjoyed an early start to the summer -- by jumping into a family's swimming pool.
A family in Deep Creek, Florida, was awakened by some "loud noises" in the early hours of Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
When they went to investigate, they discovered their unexpected guest: a huge alligator, weighing in at around 550 lbs and measuring almost 11 feet.
"He tore through the screen to get to the nice, cool water," the sheriff's office said.
Sergeant Brad Stender told CNN that such encounters with alligators are not uncommon, especially during the alligators' mating season in the spring and summer -- although this gator stood out for its massive size.
"This thing was just a monster," said Stender. "It was humongous."
People are also reading…
- Students out of control at Bettendorf Middle School, parents, teachers say
- Mushroom hunter finds dead body Sunday in northern Waterloo wooded area
- 4-year-old Iowa girl shot to death
- Man arrested for drugs found during 2018 murder investigation
- Former Jesse Cosby Center director charged with fraud
- Toddler orders 31 McDonald's cheeseburgers on DoorDash, to Texas mom's surprise
- 'Thinking big': Destination Iowa grant offers potential to 'transform' Waterloo, Cedar Falls along Cedar River
- East Bremer Diner to close after two decades of serving food to community
- Bob's Guitars opened in 1996 lives on with new ownership, fresh mural
- 17 Iowa dog breeders are ranked among the worst in the nation
- Waterloo City Council approves raise for police chief
- One arrested after pointing gun in Cedar Falls altercation
- Man detained after entering homes, assaulting woman
- Teens detained in Waverly tree house sexual assault
- Iowa guidance counselor accused of sex abuse of a student faces 13 more charges in the case
Police officers at the scene called a trapper. With the help of three officers, the trapper used a noose to pull the gator out of the pool and then taped its mouth shut so it could be safely transported.
The trapper already had another 11-foot alligator in his truck waiting to be transferred to a safer environment, so he had to put the reptile found in the swimming pool in his trailer.
Stender told CNN that this was just one of several alligator calls he has responded to this week.
"I signed up to fight crime, here I am fighting dinosaurs," the officer said.
The two gators were both safely relocated to the nearby town of Muse, which is "more conducive" to alligators, Stender said.
He advised people to "keep your distance" if you encounter an alligator.
"They're not going to attack you as long as you don't go up to them," he said. "Most of the time they'll go on their way."
During alligator mating season, he noted, the animals become more active, traveling in search of mates. This leads to a higher likelihood of human-alligator encounters, with the creatures turning up in swimming pools, under vehicles and close to homes.
This week in weird news: A look at strange happenings from around the world
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
- The Associated Press
-
- Updated
- 0
Here's a look at some of the strangest news stories from the past week.
Tags
As featured on
They have been unable to leave since Friday, when a late autumn storm brought snow and heavy winds that felled power cables and blocked roads.
A man got more than nine years in prison after being accused of using COVID-19 relief funds on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.
The last of the escaped monkeys from the crash of a truck towing a trailer load of 100 of the animals was accounted for by late Saturday.
Print Ads
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!