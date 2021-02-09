5 wounded in Minnesota clinic attack; local man arrested

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A 67-year-old local man who was well-known to law enforcement opened fire at a Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday, wounding five people who were rushed to area hospitals, authorities said.

The attack happened Tuesday morning at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a community of about 15,000 people roughly roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. Kelly Spratt, the president of Buffalo Health, said during a news conference that five patients were wounded and were rushed to hospitals, but that he didn't know any of their conditions.

The alleged shooter was identified as Gregory Paul Ulrich, of Buffalo. Wright County Sheriff Sean Deringer said Ulrich was well-known to authorities before the attack.

“We have had several calls for service dating to 2003,” Deringer said.

Police Chief Pat Budke said his department and area health care clinics have a history of conflict with Ulrich, which leads investigators to believe he was targeting the clinic or someone inside. But he said it was too early in the investigation to know if a specific doctor was targeted.