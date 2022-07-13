5 ways pandemic-related teacher shortages are affecting K-12 schools across the US

HeyTutor outlined five ways pandemic-related teacher shortages are affecting K-12 schools across the U.S.
How teacher shortages are affecting K-12 schools across the country
Teacher burnout is leading to more resignations
1. Larger class sizes
2. Additional responsibilities for teachers
3. Fewer extracurricular activities
4. Lower student achievement
5. Limited specialized programs
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.