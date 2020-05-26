5 things to know today - that aren't about the virus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HONG KONG LEADER SAYS CIVIL RIGHTS NOT AT RISK FROM CHINA Carrie Lam says there is “no need for us to worry” over legislation proposed by China signalling its determination to take greater control of the semi-autonomous territory.

2. VIRGIN ORBIT, WE HAVE A PROBLEM A test launch by a Richard Branson company of a new rocket to put satellites into space failed off the coast of Southern California shortly after the rocket was dropped from beneath a wing of a jumbo jet.

3. PIONEER OF MODERN GAMBLING IN CHINA DIE S Stanley Ho, the 98-year-old Macao casino tycoon known as the “King of Gambling,” was also an accomplished ballroom dancer and suspected by the U.S. of ties to organized crime.