5 things to know for May 24: Covid, White House, hate crimes, Belarus, cryptocurrency

1. Coronavirus

A US intelligence report found that several researchers at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology fell ill in November 2019 and had to be hospitalized. This new detail could fuel further debate about the origins of the virus. The director of the lab has vehemently denied the report's findings, calling them "a complete lie." In the US, despite lagging vaccine interest, at least 25 states plus Washington, DC, have now fully vaccinated at least half of their adult residents. Almost half the total US population has now gotten at least one shot. The benefits of more vaccinations is already obvious: The US is recording some of the lowest Covid-19 metrics in roughly a year.