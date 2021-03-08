5 things to know for March 8: Stimulus, Covid-19, Russia, South Korea, Meghan & Harry

1. Stimulus

The Senate passed the $1.9 trillion relief bill on Saturday, but it needs to go back to the House for one more vote before it reaches President Biden's desk and gets put into action. That House vote is set for tomorrow, and it's expected to pass once more along party lines. Biden would sign it shortly after, and people could start getting stimulus checks within days. If all goes according to plan, it would be a big win for Biden, especially since the President has had to rein in partisan drama on the Hill and convince moderate Democrats, like Sen. Joe Manchin, to stay in line. More importantly, lawmakers hope it will be a big win for the American people. When it comes to those $1,400 stimulus checks, recipients with information on file with the IRS will probably see payments first. Others could get paper checks or prepaid debit cards in the mail.