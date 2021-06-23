5 things to know for June 23: Voting rights, US violence, Covid-19, Hong Kong, Brexit

4. Hong Kong

Apple Daily, Hong Kong's biggest pro-democracy newspaper, has announced it will close after several of its journalists were arrested and millions of dollars in assets frozen. The closure is the latest consequence of the national security law imposed last year by Beijing, and it has sent a deep chill through Hong Kong's media industry. The law punishes anything the authorities deem to be subversion, secession, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison. While Hong Kong's leaders assured that press freedom would be protected, for many journalists in the region, a closure like this seemed all but inevitable. Since the law took effect, Apple Daily's founder has been arrested and charged with collusion, police officers have twice raided the publication's newsroom and its bank accounts were recently frozen.