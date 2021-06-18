5 things to know for June 18: Affordable Care Act, Juneteenth, Covid, Iran, China

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day .(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Affordable Care Act

The Supreme Court has dismissed a challenge to the Affordable Care Act brought on by Republican-led states. The justices decided that the opponents in this case, who urged justices to dismiss the entire 2010 law, weren't actually harmed by ACA provisions because Congress has reduced the penalty for failing to buy health insurance to zero. This was the third major challenge to the landmark healthcare reform law, and while the decision has preserved the ACA for now, there will undoubtedly be more Republican challenges. One such lawsuit is currently brewing in Texas, in which a group of individuals and businesses are arguing that an ACA provision requiring insurers to offer certain free preventative services is unlawful. About 31 million Americans have health coverage through the Affordable Care Act.