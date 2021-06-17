5 things to know for June 17: Biden trip, voting laws, coronavirus, Myanmar, climate

The first tropical system of the season could be headed our way by the end of the week. If the storm materializes, it will be named Claudette and is expected to bring nearly a foot of rain to parts of the southern US .

1. Biden trip

After months of anticipation and diplomatic preparation, President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met yesterday for the first time since Biden took office. How did it go? "Positive" and "constructive" were two words used by the leaders. While there were some small advancements, like a decision to return each countries' ambassador back to their posts and the establishment of task forces on cyberattacks, Biden has said the point of the summit was to reestablish dialogue with Russia, not to spark some immediate diplomatic breakthrough. Still, firm words were exchanged. Biden said he warned Putin of "devastating consequences" if jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny were to die in prison. He also confronted Putin about a spate of recent cyberattacks believed to originate in Russia, but Putin was evasive, saying of one attack, "What do Russian authorities have to do with this?" Yesterday's summit marked the conclusion of Biden's first trip abroad.