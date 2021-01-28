5 things to know for January 28: Covid-19, Biden, Capitol riot, Reddit, Daniel Pearl

4. Reddit

It was a wild day on Wall Street as Reddit users coordinated a mass buying spree of GameStop stock, deliberately upending hedge funds and short sellers who were betting the beleaguered retailer's stock would crash. GameStop is up more than 1,700% since the start of January, and these rogue stock buyers have set their sights on other rickety stocks, like AMC. Both AMC and GameStop spiked so rapidly yesterday they triggered automatic halts designed to protect against volatility. The Reddit forum in which people organized these stock bets temporarily went private yesterday, sparking even more frenzy. Experts agree the whole situation is just creating a stock bubble, but it's provided a dramatic example of the frustration some younger Americans feel about the power and influence of the Wall Street elite.