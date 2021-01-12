5 things to know for January 12: Capitol riot, fundraising, Covid, death row, Cuba

2. Corporate response

The Capitol riot is shaking up the world of political fundraising, as major companies like Google, Coca-Cola and UPS all have pledged to suspend contributions across the board. Other companies are focusing on lawmakers they view as complicit in Trump's effort to disrupt the affirmation of Biden's election win. PR and lobbying experts wonder whether the upheaval is temporary or represents a permanent political shift. More companies are also creating policies in response to last week's violence. GoFundMe says it will no longer allow people to fundraise for travel expenses used for potentially violent political events, and Airbnb says it will attempt to restrict violent Capitol rioters from making reservations in the DC area during the inauguration. Parler, the social media app that serves as a safe space for the far-right, sued Amazon for deplatforming it on grounds the app encourages and incites violence.