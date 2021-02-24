5 things to know for February 24: Covid, Capitol riot, Rochester, White House, China

4. White House

The Senate has confirmed Tom Vilsack as President Biden's agriculture secretary, sending the former Iowa governor to the same Cabinet position he served for the entirety of the Obama administration. Today, two key Senate committees are expected to vote on whether to advance a more controversial pick: Neera Tanden, Biden's Office of Management and Budget director nominee. Tanden has angered Republicans with her outspoken tweets and has sparred with some progressives, so it's unclear whether she'll have enough votes to get over the line. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans are gearing up to fight Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. Many are hoping to cast it as an example of liberal overreach. But if it passes -- and works -- they could end up with egg on their faces.