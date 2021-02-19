5 things to know for February 19: Texas, Iran, Covid-19, NASA, Capitol riot

4. NASA

Perseverance, NASA's most advanced rover to date, has flawlessly landed itself on Mars after a monthslong, 292.5 million-mile journey from Earth. "Percy" -- as she is otherwise known -- sent back her first images immediately after touchdown, showing her shadow on the surface of the landing site. The rover is going to be exploring Jezero Crater, the site of an ancient lake that existed 3.9 billion years ago, and searching for microfossils in the rocks and soil there. The mission is historic, and might finally yield answers to the long-enduring question: Was there ever life on Mars?

5. Capitol riot

Six US Capitol Police officers have been suspended with pay, and 29 others have been placed under investigation, over their actions in the January 6 riot, the department said. The announcement comes during a time of turmoil for the force, as its officers continue to grapple with the events that led to the death of one of their colleagues. Members of the Capitol Police issued a vote of no confidence in the department's top leaders earlier this month. At least seven officers in five other departments across the nation have also come under internal investigations as their presence in Washington during the assault comes to light through social media or other means. And as those probes continue, the number could grow.. And as those investigations continue, the number could grow.